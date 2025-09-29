Flamenco Meets Innovation at Alma y Jaleo Festival in Valladolid

Valladolid will host a new celebration of flamenco on November 22, 2025, when Alma y Jaleo takes over the Plaza de Toros de Arroyo Esfera. Running from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, the festival promises a dynamic mix of tradition and innovation, showcasing both established names and emerging voices.

The lineup includes Raule, known for mixing flamenco rhythms with pop influences; Kiki Morente, who carries forward the legacy of his father, Enrique Morente, with a fresh perspective; and Fraderita, a Madrid-based artist who pushes the boundaries of the genre through urban fusions. Local talent will also take the spotlight with singer Saray López Mendoza and a performance by the Escuela Castilla Cristina Redondo dance company.

Kiki Morente

Fraderita

Raule

Organizers describe Alma y Jaleo as more than a concert. By uniting cante, guitar, and dance in one setting, the event aims to create a rare experience where heritage and contemporary expression meet.

Venue: Plaza de Toros de Arroyo Esfera, Valladolid

Time: 17:00 – 00:00