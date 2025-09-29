The Alma y Jaleo logo features a circular design with a deep blue background. On the right, a stylized profile of a woman with an orange face, black hair, and a red flower appears to be singing. The words “ALMA” (in cream), “Y” (in green), and “JALEO” (in red) curve around the circle.
Events

Flamenco Meets Innovation at Alma y Jaleo Festival in Valladolid

World Music Central News Room September 29, 2025 No Comments

Valladolid will host a new celebration of flamenco on November 22, 2025, when Alma y Jaleo takes over the Plaza de Toros de Arroyo Esfera. Running from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, the festival promises a dynamic mix of tradition and innovation, showcasing both established names and emerging voices.

The lineup includes Raule, known for mixing flamenco rhythms with pop influences; Kiki Morente, who carries forward the legacy of his father, Enrique Morente, with a fresh perspective; and Fraderita, a Madrid-based artist who pushes the boundaries of the genre through urban fusions. Local talent will also take the spotlight with singer Saray López Mendoza and a performance by the Escuela Castilla Cristina Redondo dance company.

Kiki Morente

Fraderita

Raule

Organizers describe Alma y Jaleo as more than a concert. By uniting cante, guitar, and dance in one setting, the event aims to create a rare experience where heritage and contemporary expression meet.

Venue: Plaza de Toros de Arroyo Esfera, Valladolid
Time: 17:00 – 00:00

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − seventeen =