Chambao and Green Valley Unveil Joint Single “Resiste”

World Music Central News Room September 29, 2025 No Comments

Chambao teams with Spanish reggae outfit Green Valley on the new single “Resiste” (Resist), a collaboration that mixes Chambao’s signature flamenco chill with reggae, and mestizo influences.

The project originated from a shelved idea that regained momentum after a late-night session revived its core concept. The lyrics address a cycle of producing, consuming, paying, and repeating, while advocating slower living, disconnection from the system, time with loved ones, and unhurried contact with nature.

As two established acts in Spanish-language music, the artists present the collaboration as direct and unpretentious, proposing that resistance can also be danced. Production began with Oscar Sánchez, and Bob Benozzo shaped its chill-out character.

