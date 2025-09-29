Chambao and Green Valley Unveil Joint Single “Resiste”

Chambao teams with Spanish reggae outfit Green Valley on the new single “Resiste” (Resist), a collaboration that mixes Chambao’s signature flamenco chill with reggae, and mestizo influences.

The project originated from a shelved idea that regained momentum after a late-night session revived its core concept. The lyrics address a cycle of producing, consuming, paying, and repeating, while advocating slower living, disconnection from the system, time with loved ones, and unhurried contact with nature.

As two established acts in Spanish-language music, the artists present the collaboration as direct and unpretentious, proposing that resistance can also be danced. Production began with Oscar Sánchez, and Bob Benozzo shaped its chill-out character.