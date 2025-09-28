Fraderita, Rising Flamenco Rumba Star

Fraderita is a singer from Madrid who has revolutionized the Spanish rumba and flamenco pop music scene. His soulful, message-filled lyrics have sold out every one of his concerts to date, and his songs have already racked up millions of views on YouTube, thanks to hits like “Calle de la Pena” (with El Sebas de la Calle) and “Si Te Marchas” (with Mengui and Carmelo).

He has held the number one spot on Radio Olé’s charts for several consecutive weeks with songs from his album Camino de la Mala Suerte. Fraderita’s live performances are described as a breath of joy, reflection, and life.