Raule resting his head on his hand.
Artist Profiles

Raule, Purveyor of Flamenco, Pop, and Funk

Angel Romero September 28, 2025 No Comments

Raule (Raúl Rubiales, Jerez de la Frontera, 1984) is an independent musician, composer, and singer who fuses flamenco, pop, and funk. He began his solo career in 2015, completely changing his musical personality.

Since 2019, he’s released hits like “La Habitación Prohibida,” “Oasis Imperfecto,” “Cruje La Cama,” “Yo Quiero una Vida Contigo,” “Colega Antibalas,” and “Niño Salvaje,” which have become anthems in many Spanish provinces.

After a spectacular 2022 with his Limbo tour, he continues to release new hits like “Avi,” “Furia y Humo,” “Cómo no te voy a Querer,” and “Sin Conexión,” with a revamped live show and a surprising staging.

Raule has released several albums (Sin Protocolo, Limbo, and Zurdo), always defending his unique sound, straddling flamenco and funk-pop. Limbo placed him in a privileged position in the Spanish music scene thanks to songs like “La habitación prohibida” and “Colega antibalas.”

In February 2024, he released his third project, Zurdo, an album where he consolidated the sound that for two years helped him sell out most of his concerts across Spain.

In 2025, he released the single “Ninfómano.” This song was the starting point of his new musical stage and served as a prelude to his Dopamine tour.

Discography:

Sin Protocolo (2018)
Limbo (Satélite K, 2022)
Zurdo (Satélite K, 2024)

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has dedicated his life to musical exploration. His efforts included the creation of two online portals, worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. In addition, Angel is the co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart, a panel of world music DJs and writers that celebrates global sounds. Furthermore, he delved into the record business, producing world music studio albums and compilations. His works have appeared on Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, Indígena Records and Music of the World.
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − 16 =