Raule, Purveyor of Flamenco, Pop, and Funk

Raule (Raúl Rubiales, Jerez de la Frontera, 1984) is an independent musician, composer, and singer who fuses flamenco, pop, and funk. He began his solo career in 2015, completely changing his musical personality.

Since 2019, he’s released hits like “La Habitación Prohibida,” “Oasis Imperfecto,” “Cruje La Cama,” “Yo Quiero una Vida Contigo,” “Colega Antibalas,” and “Niño Salvaje,” which have become anthems in many Spanish provinces.

After a spectacular 2022 with his Limbo tour, he continues to release new hits like “Avi,” “Furia y Humo,” “Cómo no te voy a Querer,” and “Sin Conexión,” with a revamped live show and a surprising staging.

Raule has released several albums (Sin Protocolo, Limbo, and Zurdo), always defending his unique sound, straddling flamenco and funk-pop. Limbo placed him in a privileged position in the Spanish music scene thanks to songs like “La habitación prohibida” and “Colega antibalas.”

In February 2024, he released his third project, Zurdo, an album where he consolidated the sound that for two years helped him sell out most of his concerts across Spain.

In 2025, he released the single “Ninfómano.” This song was the starting point of his new musical stage and served as a prelude to his Dopamine tour.

Discography:

Sin Protocolo (2018)

Limbo (Satélite K, 2022)

Zurdo (Satélite K, 2024)