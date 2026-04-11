Ara Dinkjian and The New York Gypsy All-Stars To Perform in New York City

Oud maestro Ara Dinkjian and the New York Gypsy All-Stars are set perform at Roulette in New York City on Friday, April 17, 2026. The show will feature compositions by Dinkjian, one of the finest oud players in the world. The pieces combine music of Armenia, the Balkans, and the Middle East with jazz.

Dinkjian started his musical career by accompanying his father Onnik Dinkjian, a celebrated Armenian folk and liturgical singer. Later, he founded the Night Ark quartet. In recent years he has performed with The Secret Trio.

The New York Gypsy All-Stars includes Ismail Lumanovski (clarinet), Tamer Pinarbasi (kanun), Panagiotis Andreou (bass), Engin Gunaydin (drums), and Marius van den Brink (keyboards). They are classically-trained masters from the world’s most prestigious music conservatories who perform music that highlights their diverse cultural backgrounds.

Video of Ara Dinkjian:

Video of Ara Dinkjian & the NY Gypsy All-Stars:

Presented by Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette in association with Brooklyn Maqam.

Photo of Ara Dinkjian: Alena Soboleva

Info & tickets: robertbrowningassociates.com/25-26-ara-dinkjian.html

Friday, April 17, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. (20:00)

Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Box office: 917-267-0363