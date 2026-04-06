Flushing Town Hall to Present Global Mashup: Brooklyn World Wide East

Flushing Town Hall will present Global Mashup: Brooklyn World Wide Comes to Queens on Saturday, April 11, with a double bill led by Guachinangos and Shiva Lakhan. The event, produced with Jalopy Theatre, will bring together Hispanic American and Caribbean traditions in a world music program that features separate sets as well as a collaborative finale.

The evening begins at 7:00 p.m. with dance instruction focused on cumbia and chutney. At 8:00 p.m., the artists will take the stage for individual performances before joining for an improvised closing set.

Guachinangos perform Colombian cumbia and Mexican son jarocho, while Lakhan’s repertoire includes Trinidadian chutney, bhajans, and Indian classical music.

Talia Keren-Zvi, program director at Jalopy Theatre and co-curator of the festival, said the partnership with Flushing Town Hall reflects a shared commitment to sustaining folk practices through performance, education, and community engagement. She added that the Global Mashup format highlights the way cultures coexist and influence one another across New York City, while Brooklyn World Wide reflects the experiences of diaspora communities that have built lives far from their places of origin.

Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall, said the concert continues the venue’s focus on contemporary folk music and the cultural range of Queens. She also noted the collaboration with Jalopy Theatre as a way to connect Brooklyn and Queens through live performance.

Guachinangos has developed its sound around Mexican and Colombian traditions, with both traditional and electric instrumentation in its live sets. Lakhan, a Trinidad and Tobago artist with a decades-long career, has earned recognition in chutney and classical competition, including titles from Mastana Bahar, the International Chutney Soca Monarch in the United States, and the Trinidad Nationwide Independence Classical Competition.

Brooklyn World Wide, presented by Jalopy Theatre, is a two-day festival dedicated to the music and cultural practices of New York’s immigrant communities. Its programming has featured traditions such as Iraqi maqam, Georgian vocal music, Korean percussion, Haitian folk, traditional Chinese music, son huasteco, and Guinean Afro-jazz.

Location: 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 463-7700 x222

More information and tickets are available through Flushing Town Hall: www.flushingtownhall.org