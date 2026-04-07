A Soundtrack Fit for a Sultan: Kamperman’s Prince Achmed Shines Beyond the Screen

Steven Kamperman – Prince Achmed (Zennez Records ZR2025013, 2025)

Dutch composer and multi-instrumentalist Steven Kamperman brings new life to Die Abenteuer des Prinzen Achmed (1926), the world’s oldest surviving animated feature. Originally conceived as a live soundtrack to accompany Lotte Reiniger’s shadow-puppet film, Prince Achmed has now been reimagined as a standalone album.

For this project, Kamperman, known for his work on clarinet, melodica, and drums, leads a trio featuring Hamid Reza Behzadian (Iran) on Indian guitar, lapsteel, and harmonica, and Esat Ekincioglu (Turkey/Netherlands) on double bass. Together, they transform the silent film’s story, based in One Thousand and One Nights, into a picturesque musical suite. While the score remains grounded in Middle Eastern melodic structures and rhythms, it also branches out, incorporating elements of jazz, blues, and experimental improvisation.

The music was originally performed live during a 2025 tour that culminated in a sold-out show at the Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ in Amsterdam. Ahead of the tour, the trio recorded the score as a self-contained work, with key themes expanded into full-length compositions. A booklet of film stills accompanies the release, allowing listeners to trace the original story even without the visuals.

Kamperman, an adventurous composer and performer, has long operated at the intersection of genres and disciplines. His collaborations include a decade-long partnership with Turkish musician Behsat Üvez and award-winning operas such as RoodHapje and Hildegard. In recent years, his interest in live film scores has grown, with previous commissions including Der müde Tod (Fritz Lang, 1921).

Behzadian, now based in the Netherlands, combines Persian, Indian, and American blues traditions, having studied Indian slide guitar at Codarts Conservatory. His expressive harmonica work and nuanced strings are key to Prince Achmed’s layered sound. Meanwhile, Ekincioglu, an acclaimed bassist and member of KUHN FU and AVA Trio, supports the trio with elegant fluency.

Buy Prince Achmed.