Ana Crismán Revolutionizes Flamenco with Her Harp

Ana Crismán Arpa Flamenca — Arpaora (Andalouse Alhambra / InOuïe Distribution, 2026)

Spanish harpist Ana Crismán has released her debut album Arpaora internationally in physical format in 2026 on French label Andalouse Alhambra. The artist from Andalusia in southern Spain presents the album as the first flamenco harp recording.

Arpaora first appeared in Spain as a digital release on March 28, 2025, and drew strong press attention. El País described Crismán as “the artist who turned the harp into a flamenco instrument,” while RTVE called her “a pioneer and unique in the world in the use of the harp for flamenco.” Flamenco singer José Mercé also praised her work, saying, “She is going to revolutionize flamenco.”

The album features a wide cast of collaborators: Jesús Méndez, Vicente Soto Sordera, José Valencia and Tomasa “La Macanita” on vocals; Javier Ktumba and Pedro Navarro on percussion; M. Cantarote and Juan Diego Valencia Vargas on palmas; flute player Jorge Pardo; and Rosa Gómez and Rosario Heredia on backing vocals.

Notably, Ana Crismán clearly demonstrates the capacity if the harp to adapt to flamenco’s various palos (styles) with elegance, taste, passion, and virtuosity. Althoug her guests deliver outstanding contributions, it is her harp that shines throughout the album.

Earlier, Crismán introduced the EP at the World Music Festival in Chicago in October 2024. She then presented the full album at the Festival de Jerez in 2025. Through Arpaora, she also advances the new idea of the “arpaora,” a performer who expresses flamenco through the harp.

Born in Jerez de la Frontera, one of the cradles of flamenco, Crismán has developed her work around adapting the harp to flamenco language, structure, and technique. Her compositions include core flamenco forms, with the harp at the center of the project’s musical identity.

Ana Crismán – Photo by Fernando Mena

Crismán has also developed her own self-taught methods to expand the harp’s role within the genre. As a result, she has appeared at venues and festivals in Spain, the United States, France, Belgium, Italy, and the UK, including the LA International Flamenco Festival and Manhattan Repertory Theatre in New York.

In addition, Crismán has worked with artists such as Miguel Poveda and Jorge Pardo.