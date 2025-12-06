Echoes Of Earth 2025: Bengaluru Festival Tunes Into Nature’s ‘Sixth Sense’

Echoes Of Earth, billed as India’s greenest circular music festival, returns for its 8th edition on December 13–14, 2025, in Bengaluru with a new theme: The Sixth Sense: Celebrating Nature’s Intelligence.

Echoes Of Earth festivalgoers

The 2025 edition focuses on the idea of nature’s “hidden intelligence” and how animals and ecosystems perceive, adapt, and survive beyond the traditional five senses. Organizers plan to explore this concept through live music, large-scale art, and educational programming that connects audiences with local environments and conservation efforts.

Echoes Of Earth, Indian chameleon

The lineup balances international names with regional acts. German artist Monolink (Steffen Linck) is set to bring a live show that combines songwriting, guitar, and electronic production across blues, folk, house, and melodic techno. Bedouin, the duo of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe, will showcase a set that weaves deep house and melodic techno with Middle Eastern influences.

Ghent quartet Stavroz returns to the festival after seven years, presenting its mix of jazz, cinematic house, and electronic music. Circle Of Live, Sebastian Mullaert’s improvisational project, appears in India for the first time, joined by Peter Van Hoesen and Erika for unrehearsed, in-the-moment performances.

Echoes Of Earth 2025 full lineup poster.

French artist Grayssoker reimagines the accordion in a high-energy format that pulls from trap, jazz, Eastern European folk, and electronic styles. Indonesian duo Bottlesmoker will perform using plants and fruits as instruments to explore links between organic matter and sound. Meanwhile, producer and drummer Madame Gandhi (Kiran Gandhi) brings rhythm-driven sets tied to themes of empowerment and activism.

Leeds ensemble Submotion Orchestra returns to India after nearly a decade with its mix of jazz, soul, ambient, and electronica. Chennai band Jatayu expands to a six-piece lineup with horns, building on Carnatic foundations while drawing from funk, rock, jazz, and math rock.

Sustainability remains a core pillar of Echoes Of Earth. The festival has been recognized by A Greener Future (AGF) in London as Asia’s most environmentally progressive circular music festival. Stages, installations, and site infrastructure will continue to use discarded and repurposed materials from previous editions, reinforcing a circular design approach.

Echoes Of Earth, purple tree crab

Brand partnerships support both the artistic and environmental focus. Absolut aligns its “Born Colourless” positioning with the festival’s emphasis on inclusivity and free expression. Corona extends its long-running association with Echoes Of Earth by connecting its “nature-first” brand message to the 2025 theme on nature’s intelligence.

The Greener Side, a year-round initiative linked to the festival, expands Echoes Of Earth beyond the two-day event. Workshops, community projects, and creative collaborations aim to engage citizens in protecting and restoring local ecosystems.

Echoes of the Earth – Feathery Find

Conservation organizations play a prominent role in the 2025 program. WWF-India joins as Conservation Knowledge Partner and will support educational efforts around biodiversity, awareness, and action. Roundglass Sustain, the Storytelling Partner, plans to present wildlife narratives and media that align with the festival’s focus on how nature “thinks” and adapts.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL), extends the experience into the travel hub, hosting curated live performances and art interventions in the airport space. The collaboration also includes skill-building and educational programs with Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side, designed to support nearby communities.

Echoes of the Earth – dolphin

Echoes Of Earth maintains an inclusive format, welcoming families, children, and pets. Programming combines live sets, installations, and interactive learning zones aimed especially at younger audiences, with an eye toward building long-term environmental awareness.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, shared his passion for the upcoming festival, stating: “For me, Echoes of Earth has always been about bringing people together through music, art, and a shared love for nature. Over the years, we’ve built a proven playbook for success, managing the large-format festival end-to-end with care for the planet. Our work has been recognized by global awards in circularity, sustainability, and conservation, reflecting the impact we’ve made so far. Now, we’re thrilled to take the festival to a bigger scale and welcome our community back to enjoy this experience once again.”

Kaveri Jain, Director – Marketing and Communications, WWF-India, shared, “At WWF-India, we believe that awareness is the foundation for meaningful action. Echoes of Earth provides a compelling platform to ignite environmental consciousness by blending creativity, community, and culture. This year’s theme — ‘The Sixth Sense: Celebrating Nature’s Intelligence’ — resonates deeply with our mission to create a future where humanity lives in harmony with nature. As the Conservation Knowledge Partner, we are excited to co-create immersive experiences that foster understanding, spark critical conversations, and inspire collective action to protect the planet’s rich biodiversity.”

Echoes of the Earth – sloth bear

Neha Dara, who heads Roundglass Sustain, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Echoes of Earth, a festival committed to raising awareness about conservation and sustainability through music and proactive action. As India’s largest digital wildlife repository, Roundglass Sustain believes in nurturing partnerships that spark curiosity about our natural world and foster a conservation mindset. We look forward to sharing some amazing stories from our platform with the festival audience, stories that will resonate with this year’s theme and help them feel more connected to the natural world.”

Tickets and additional details for Echoes Of Earth 2025: The Sixth Sense: Celebrating Nature’s Intelligence are available at www.echoesofearth.com