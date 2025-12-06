Flamenco Talent: Marina Heredia Closes New Territories 2025 Season In Madrid

Fundación SGAE closes its 2025 Nuevos Territorios series with a two-night program curated by flamenco singer Marina Heredia at Sala Berlanga in Madrid on 12 and 13 December 2025. The cycle, titled “Nuevos Territorios por Marina Heredia,” highlights emerging voices in contemporary flamenco that balance deep roots with forward-looking ideas.

Both concerts start at 20:00 at Sala Berlanga (Calle Andrés Mellado, 53). Tickets cost €6.50 and are available at the box office and through entradas.com.

Heredia opens the first evening, Friday 12 December, with a public conversation at 19:30 with prestigious journalist and writer Alberto García Reyes, director of ABC Sevilla. The talk will outline the artistic criteria behind her selection of four performers, connected by a shared approach: flamenco that draws from tradition while exploring future directions.

The first concert features Málaga singer Fabiola Santiago, accompanied by guitarist Rubén Lara, with David Galiano and Juan Manuel Lucas on palmas. Santiago brings more than two decades of experience in leading tablaos in Spain, along with performances across Europe and the United States.

Fabiola Santiago

The night closes with dancer Marina Heredia “La Negra,” from the Heredia Maya family, performing with guitarist Fran Tari, violinist Eles Bellido and singers Leo Reyes and Alba Martos.

Marina Heredia “La Negra”

The second night, Saturday 13 December, opens with guitarist José Quevedo “José del Bolita,” son of guitarist José Quevedo “Bolita.” He appears with Pepe Núñez on vocals and palmas, Rafael Moisés Heredia on percussion and dancer Noelia Calvo.

José del Bolita

Granada-born dancer Susana Sánchez then leads the final set with guitarist José Manuel Martínez “El Peli,” singers Ana Gómez and Anabel Rivera, and Eduardo Gómez on palmas, presenting a style shaped by years on international stages and her own company.

Susana Sánchez

Granada singer Marina Heredia, who has performed at venues such as Teatro Real in Madrid, Palacio de la Música in Valencia and Carnegie Hall in New York, is regarded as a key figure in current flamenco. Her collaborations include projects with Eva Yerbabuena, Dorantes, Carmen Linares, Arcángel and conductor Pablo Heras-Casado. She is also one of the most in-demand interpreters of Manuel de Falla’s El amor brujo and holds distinctions such as the Giraldillo al Cante award from the Bienal de Sevilla and the Andalucía Joven a las Artes award.

Marina Heredia

Since 2023, Fundación SGAE has used Sala Berlanga as a space where an established artist each season presents emerging talents across styles such as flamenco, jazz, rock and singer-songwriting. The host artist shares insights in conversation with a specialist journalist and curates concerts that introduce new names, extending the boundaries of their genre.

Program

Nuevos Territorios by Marina Heredia

Venue: Sala Berlanga, Madrid (53 Andrés Mellado Street)

Dates: December 12 and 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM*

Price: €6.50**

*Presentation by Marina Heredia and Alberto García Reyes on the 12th at 7:30 PM.

**Tickets available at the box office and at entradas.com (+ booking fee).

Friday, December 12

7:30 p.m. – Series Opening

Marina Heredia in conversation with Alberto García Reyes

Next:

Fabiola Santiago

Fabiola Santiago, vocals; Rubén Lara, guitar; David Galiano and Juan Manuel Lucas, palmas (handclapping)

Marina Heredia “La Negra”

Marina Heredia, dance; Fran Tari, guitar; Eles Bellido, violin; Alba Martos and Leo Reyes, vocals

Saturday, December 13

8:00 p.m. – Concerts:

José del Bolita

José del Bolita, guitar; Noelia Calvo, dance; Rafael Moisés Heredia, percussion; Roberto Montaño and “Pepe Núñez”, vocals and palmas (handclapping)

Susana Sánchez

Susana Sánchez, dance; José Manuel Martínez, ‘El Peli’, guitar; Ana Gómez, vocals; Eduardo Gómez, palmas (handclapping); Anabel Rivera, vocals.

More at salaberlanga.com/ciclo/nuevos-territorios