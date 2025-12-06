Shane Shanahan’s Audacity (Live) Rallies An All-Star Ensemble

Shane Shanahan – Audacity (Live) (Bright Shiny Things, 2025)

Percussionist Shane Shanahan released Audacity (Live), a project that highlights his cross-cultural collaboration. These stem from his studies of drumming traditions worldwide and his background in jazz, rock, and Western art music.

The album’s compositions elegantly entwine Indian, Middle Eastern, Japanese, jazz, rock, and minimalist influences. The set frames each piece as a distinct journey centered on hope, humanity, and connection across difference.

The band includes gifted vocalist Roopa Mahadevan; composer-instrumentalist Kaoru Watanabe, whose work draws on traditional Japanese music with elements of jazz, improvisation, and experimental forms; violinist Megan Gould, active in Middle Eastern, Greek, and popular styles; guitarist Brad Shepik, a veteran of numerous world music ensembles with nine albums to his name; and bassist Edward Pérez, whose works have been performed by the Silkroad Ensemble, Yo-Yo Ma, Alan Gilbert, Cristina Pato, Ignacio Berroa, Latin Grammy–nominated singer Jorge Pardo, and oud virtuoso Kenan Adnawi.

Mahadevan says, “This project was an amazing way to connect with so many artists who are deeply committed to their craft. Shane’s familiarity with numerous world traditions and his composing vision is the connective tissue… Under Shane’s gentle guidance, we create new worlds, the music speaks for itself and the pursuit of that beauty.”

Shanahan has toured with Yo-Yo Ma as a founding member of the Grammy-winning Silkroad Ensemble since 2000 and served as Silkroad’s co-artistic director from 2017 to 2020.

Buy Audacity (Live).