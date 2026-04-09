Sam Bergquist Finds the Sweet Spot Between Satire and Soul on Devils & Doves

Sam Bergquist — Devils & Doves (self-released, 2026)

Sam Bergquist’s 2026 album Devils & Doves charts the tension between hope and doubt, humor and heartache, and holds it all together with groove, sagacity, and warmth. As Bergquist himself has said, he writes “topical songs with a little levity,” using satire to illuminate what weighs heavy.

His song “Landfill” takes a tongue-in-cheek aim at throwaway culture, its irony sharpened into something that cuts. “In a Box,” by contrast, pulls back to a quieter register, with a lonely fiddle carrying the longing to be seen and heard. “Smoke,” meanwhile, sets two lovers navigating romantic confusion against a playful beat, their confusion rendered in metaphors of smoke, water, and fire. Then comes “Louisiana Lightning,” which shifts the mood entirely to a rain-soaked café, old ghosts, battles that refuse to stay buried.

“Redwood Tree” traces back to a hike through national forest, a moment of stillness and perspective that looks upward. “Goin’ Out Walkin’” offers the antidote to screen fatigue, a mandolin-and-fiddle stomp built to shake off the digital fog. “Song on the Wind” treats the act of songwriting like fishing — patient, attentive, waiting for the right melody to tug the line. “Envy Blues,” in turn, swings the lens inward with a grin, trading comparison for contentment.

The album closes on “New Day,” a love song that glows with gratitude and hard-won perspective. “You never know where you’re gonna go,” Bergquist reflects.

Bergquist sees the album as a limitless musical map. “This album is a reflection of my interest in all kinds of music,” he says, “and I was lucky enough to have some wonderful musicians help me fold those influences into the sound.”

Co-Produced by Dave Westner.

Mixed by Dave Westner. Mastered by Jeff Lipton at Peerless Mastering, Boston, Massachusetts.

Assistant Mastering Engineer: Costanza Tinti.

Buy Devils & Doves.