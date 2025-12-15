Cool Ruler Meets Keyboard King On ‘Love Without Intermission’

Gregory Isaacs’ single “Love Without Intermission” from the Skengdon archives is now available as a digital release. The song features Isaacs with keyboardist Jackie Mittoo. The track delivers a Lovers Rock, Jamaica-style production that highlights two of the island’s most influential artists.

Isaacs’ relaxed, understated vocal leads the recording, while Mittoo contributes an extended organ feature, supported by Lloyd Parks & We The People Band. The release appears in full disco mix form for the first time on major digital and streaming platforms.