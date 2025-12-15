A dark screen with scan lines and digital noise. Glowing blue-yellow text reads “Gregory Isaacs” at the top and “Love Without Intermission” in italicized lettering at center, with playback symbols and a zeroed timecode.
Music videos

Cool Ruler Meets Keyboard King On ‘Love Without Intermission’

World Music Central News Room December 15, 2025 No Comments

Gregory Isaacs’ single “Love Without Intermission” from the Skengdon archives is now available as a digital release. The song features Isaacs with keyboardist Jackie Mittoo. The track delivers a Lovers Rock, Jamaica-style production that highlights two of the island’s most influential artists.

Isaacs’ relaxed, understated vocal leads the recording, while Mittoo contributes an extended organ feature, supported by Lloyd Parks & We The People Band. The release appears in full disco mix form for the first time on major digital and streaming platforms.

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − nine =