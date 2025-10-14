Sandra Carrasco and Olga Pericet Lead a Day of Premieres at Suma Flamenca

(headline image: Sandra Carrasco – Photo by Cien-x-Cien)

The first world premiere of Suma Flamenca will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with singer Sandra Carrasco performing Poesía Culta y Popular on Madrid’s iconic Cuesta de Moyano, home to the city’s century-old open-air book market.

Accompanied by guitarist David Arahal, Carrasco draws inspiration from poets such as Antonio Machado, Rafael Alberti, Miguel Hernández, Federico García Lorca, and Juan Ramón Jiménez, as well as classic popular authors like Quintero, León, Quiroga, and Solano.

The performance offers an intimate journey through the verses and voices that shaped flamenco’s poetic heritage, paying homage to figures like El Niño de Marchena, Enrique Morente, and Carmen Linares.

That same evening at Teatros del Canal, dancer Olga Pericet presents La Materia, the second part of a trilogy that began with La Leona, inspired by the legendary luthier Antonio de Torres (1817–1892). While La Leona explored the guitar from the outside, La Materia delves into its inner world; its wood, scent, resonance, and silence.

The work marks a turning point in Pericet’s artistic path, gathering echoes from her career while offering, as she describes, “a new way of seeing.”