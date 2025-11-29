The cover features an illustrated musician playing a wooden flute against a faded sun-like circle. Blocky lettering frames the image with the artist’s name at the top and the title Volume 1 in large red type at the bottom. Muted greens, oranges, and reds give it a vintage poster feel.
Celtic Folk Star Michael McGoldrick Unveils 50-Tune Collection For Session Players

Renowned flutist and composer Michael McGoldrick has published a new tune book, 50 Original Tunes & Chords: Volume 1. The collection gathers fifty original melodies with accompanying chord suggestions, arranged for players at a range of levels.

The material reflects McGoldrick’s mix of traditional roots and contemporary writing, offering reels, jigs, and other dance forms aimed at both practice and performance.

A companion digital audio download comes with recordings of all fifty tunes, featuring Donald Shaw on piano and Innis White on guitar. The tracks sit at a slower practice tempo to support learning and play-along use, giving players a clear guide to phrasing, rhythm, and accompaniment options.

