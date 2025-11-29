Astro Bloc Ignite Glasgow Folk Scene With Debut Album

Glasgow-based folk band Astro Bloc has released its debut album, introducing a new four-piece to the Scottish scene. The group features Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín and Eryn Rae on fiddle, Paul Jennings on drums and percussion, and Gillie O’ Flaherty on guitar and keys.

In a statement, the band described the record as a defining starting point: “For us, this debut album is more than just a collection of tracks. It is the beginning of Astro Bloc, a statement of who we are and what we want to bring to the folk scene. It has taken everything we have to bring it this far, and creating it has been one of the most meaningful journeys we have ever taken together. We hope that when you listen, you feel the joy, the drive, and the spirit that has carried us through this past year of creating together.”