Wave Of The Flood Raises A Glass With New Single ‘Merlot’

World Music Central News Room November 28, 2025 No Comments

Contemporary folk artist Wave Of The Flood has released new single “Merlot,” a track that reflects on love, compromise, and everyday relationships.

Produced by folk musician Kris Drever (Lau), the song features Dylan Cairns on fiddle and John McDonald on double bass, pairing acoustic arrangements with narrative-focused lyrics.

The track explores how small quirks and compromises within a relationship can add up to a quietly perfect partnership.

“Merlot” is the fifth release in Wave Of The Flood’s year-long project to issue one single each month. The artist, also known as singer-songwriter Lindsay Strachan, designed the series as a nod to the classic 45rpm single format while celebrating turning 45 in June.

