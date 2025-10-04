Cassie and Maggie, Key Voices in the Canadian Contemporary Roots Scene

Cassie and Maggie – Gold And Coal (2025)

Gold and Coal, the 2025 release from Nova Scotian sisters Cassie and Maggie, presents a confident fusion of Celtic tradition and contemporary folk songwriting. The highly talented siblings are known for their dazzling live performances, exquisite vocals and superb musicianship. As a result, Gold and Coal is a conceptually rich album shaped by personal history and regional identity.

The title reflects the album’s central theme of duality: past and present, shadow and light, tradition and reinvention. This balance informs both the repertoire and the arrangements, which draw equally from Gaelic poetry, Cape Breton fiddle music, and modern folk-pop aesthetics.

“Bow Down” is a meditation on intergenerational tradition and labor. It draws parallels between coaxing coal from the earth and nurturing living traditions. The mix of traditional lyrics and original verse honors the discipline and reverence embedded in both mining and music.

Framed by imagery of the nightingale and lark, “Nancy” explores risk, resilience, and trust in uncertain times.

“I Long to Return (Bu Deònach Leam Tilleadh)” was adapted from a Gaelic poem by Hugh F. MacKenzie. This track combines Cape Breton sentiment with Appalachian melodic influence.

Set to an original melody, “Robert Frost” reconstructs Frost’s 1928 poem “A Peck of Gold” in a new musical context, with a nostalgic tone.

The ballad “Dear Imogene” is based on a 19th-century frontier poem. It captures the emotional cost of ambition.

“The Old Miner.” This stark Canadiana song with Celtic roots features traditional lyrics that pay tribute to the endurance and sacrifice of coal workers.

“Blue Monday” is a minimalist reflection on the emotional cycle of working-class life.

The radio-ballad classic “The Big Hewer” was originally composed by Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger. This reimagined song mythologizes the miner as an elemental force, embodying generational resilience and pride.

“Fool’s Gold” is a lyrical exploration of illusion and self-deception in the pursuit of success.

“Dougie’s Set” is a lively instrumental medley honoring Cape Breton fiddler Dougie MacDonald. It captures his legacy through driving reels and archival voice excerpts.

“The Gold Rush Is Over and I’m Moving On” celebrates Canadian country music star Hank Snow. It combines two of his classic songs in a spirited, joyful, tongue-in-cheek performance.

Gold and Coal confirms Cassie and Maggie as key voices in the contemporary Canadian roots music scene.

Musicians: Maggie MacDonald on lead vocals, harmony vocals, acoustic guitars, piano, keyboards; Cassie MacDonald on harmony vocals, fiddles, foot; Brian Barlow on drum kit; Dave MacDougall on drum kit; Scott Ferguson on drum kit; Jacob McCauley on bodhrán; Scott Alexander on upright bass, electric bass; Dave Gunning on electric bass; Michael Francis on electric guitars, slide guitar; Jarron Freeman-Fox on banjo; Dougie MacDonald on voice; and Alex Meade on Production elements.

Photos by Jessie Redmond. Album design by Maggie MacDonald.

Buy Gold and Coal.