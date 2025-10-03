Viren Neel Splashes “Reds And Blues”

Trinidad-born singer, songwriter, and composer Viren Neel has released “Reds and Blues,” the first single from his upcoming EP on Ineffable Records. Produced by Loud City, the track pairs his philosophical lyricism and retro-leaning mix of soul, folk, pop, alt-rock, and Caribbean fusion with a guest appearance from reggae-rock outfit SensaMotion.

“This song represents my realization of the full breadth of my creativity,” shared Neel. “I’ve learned I’m

not tied to one genre; I’m a songwriter at my core. I hope listeners dissolve into the world of this song

creates. I want them to be right there on that road in the pouring rain, under the umbrella with the

girl this song is about. I want it to ooze small-island charm.”