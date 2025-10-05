A New Set of Standards: Gino Amato’s “Latin Crossroads 2”

Gino Amato – Latin Crossroads 2 (Ovation Records, 2025)

Gino Amato doubles down on his passion for Latin Jazz on Latin Crossroads 2, co-produced with four-time Grammy winner Oscar Hernández, a fantastic pianist who also steers the music direction. The concept remains disarmingly simple. Amato collects classic songs from various traditions, ranging from western classical music and the American songbook to rock and jazz. He adds masterfully crafted arrangements for instruments and vocals; and tops it off with Latin spice and pulse.

Amato’s “old-school” style favors melody and counterpoint, built to lock with the clave rather than ride on novelty. The vocalists are all wonderful jazz singers with clean voicings. The awesome band features a mix of musicians from the fields of jazz, Latin music and world music.

Reimagined standards such as “Tangerine” and “Someone to Watch Over Me” gain fresh lift through smart reharmonization and rhythmic inflection, while Paul Simon’s hit “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” turn into sly groove vehicles without losing their storytelling heart and soul.

Janis Siegel, Kandace Springs, and a cappella phenoms Kings Return each meet the material where it breathes, and the album answers with suaveness, warmth, and swing.

Musicians: Manuel “Maneco” Ruiz – Trumpet 1, Chris Rogers – Trumpet 2, Bobby Franceschini – Tenor Sax, Doug Beavers, Juanga Lakunza – Trombone, Itai Kriss – Flute, Mitch Frohman – Baritone Sax, Gino Amato, Oscar Hernández – Piano, Rubén Rodríguez – Bass, Vince Cherico – Drums, Samuel Torres – Percussion.

Additional musicians: Joe Locke – Vibraphone (What A Wonderful World), Lou Marini – Tenor Sax (Solos: When I Fall In Love Tangerine, Someone to Watch Over Me), Aaron Heick – Alto Sax (When I Fall In Love & Tangerine), Flute (Moonlight In Vermont), Peter Reit – French Horn (Moonlight In Vermont), Leonardo Suarez-Paz – Violin 1 & Solo (What A Wonderful World), Jonathan Weber – Violin 2 (Scheherazade), Alejandra Mahave – Viola (Scheherazade), Danny Miller – Cello (Scheherazade), Tuck Lee – Oboe (Moonlight In Vermont) , Alyssa Reit – Harp (What A Wonderful World) , Ira Siegel – Guitar (Moonlight In Vermont). VOCALS: Aubrey Johnson – Soprano, Janis Siegel – Alto, Lauren Kinhan – Alto II, Kevin Osborne – Baritone, KINGS RETURN: Vaughn Faison – Tenor, JE McKissic – Tenor, Jamall Williams – Baritone, Gabe Kunda – Bass

TRACK LISTING

1. Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard 4:27 (Paul Simon) feat. Arnold McCuller & Matt Cusson & Itai Kriss – Flute)

2. I Only Have Eyes For You 4:27 (Warren & Dubin) feat. Kandace Springs, Chris Rogers – Muted Trumpet Solo

3. When I Fall In Love 5:04 (Victor Young & Edward Heyman) feat. Kings Return, Lou Marini – Sax

4. Moonlight In Vermont 4:24 (Blackburn & Suessdorf) feat. Kevin Osborne, Itai Kriss & Aaron Heick – Flutes

5. I Love Paris 3:24 (Cole Porter) feat. Veronica Swift, Mitch Frohman – Sax, Oscar Hernández – Rhodes

6. Tangerine 3:04 (Mercer & Shertzinger) feat. Gino Amato & Lou Marini)

7. Someone To Watch Over Me 5:46 (George & Ira Gershwin) feat. Janis Siegel, Lou Marini – Sax

8. What A Wonderful World 4:04 (Theile & Weiss) feat. Arnold McCuller, Leonardo Suarez Paz – Violin, Joe Locke – Vibes

9. Windmills Of Your Mind 5:10 (Legrand & A. & M. Bergman) feat. Matt Cusson & Alex Norris – Flugelhorn

10. No Moon At All 3:46 (Mann & Evans) feat. Janis Siegel, Oscar Hernández – Piano

11. Scheherazade 5:36 (Rimsky-Korsakov) feat. Randy Brecker – Trumpet

