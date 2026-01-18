Canto Con Vos: Guillaume Lopez Hits The Road With A Mobile Studio

Guillaume Lopez – Canto con Vos (Irfan le Label, 2025)

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Guillaume Lopez released Canto Con Vos (I Sing with You) in late 2025. The album documents six trips across Argentina and features 20 guest artists recorded on location.

Lopez crafted the project with a mobile setup in informal and public spaces, including kitchens, attics, theaters, village squares, and cafés. The participating musicians range in age from 18 to 89 and come from cities and regions throughout Srgentina, including Buenos Aires, Luján, Cortines, Salta, Pigüé, Rauch, Merlo, Córdoba, Tras la Sierra, and Mendoza.

The 20-track set is grounded in Argentine folklore, with styles listed as zambas, chacareras, carnavalitos, and vidalas, alongside two passionate Argentine tangos. One tango was co-written by Lopez and Thierry Roques with lyrics by Eric Fraj. The track list also includes a waltz from Lopez’s repertoire with lyrics by Roland Pécout. Most of the material is performed in Spanish, with occasional passages in Occitan.

Lopez describes the record as a collaborative portrait of shared music-making encountered during travel, influenced by local traditions where the guitar accompanies everyday gatherings, dances, and impromptu performances.

Lopez’s background includes western classical studies and 13 years of saxophone training before moving into traditional music, improvised music, and songwriting. His credits include projects such as Le Bal Brotto-Lopez, Sòmi de Granadas, Recuerdos, Medin’Aqui, and Anda-Lutz.