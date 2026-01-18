Donna The Buffalo, Rising Appalachia Headline 2026 Shakori Hills Festival

The 22nd Annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance will return to Pittsboro, North Carolina, from May 7–10, 2026.

Festival founders and Americana mainstays Donna The Buffalo will perform multiple sets throughout the weekend. The lineup also features Asheville folk duo Rising Appalachia, Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist Lila Iké, Puerto Rican tropical jazz-pop fusion group Chuwi, Americana funk groove outfit Ryan Montbleau Band.

Other highlights include Louisiana zydeco veteran Preston Frank, and country Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale, along with more than 60 additional artists.

More at Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival.