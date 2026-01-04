Ángeles Toledano to Bring Flamenco Festival Program To Roulette

(headline image: Ángeles Toledano – Photo by Marina Rodriguez)

Spanish vocalist Ángeles Toledano is set to perform at Roulette on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The flamenco singer will present a program that combines traditional repertoire with newer material, performed in a duo format.

The concert features guitarist Benito Bernal, a longtime collaborator who has performed with a range of flamenco artists and has appeared at major festivals, including London’s Flamenco Festival in 2025. Toledano’s recent work, including Sangre Sucia, has drawn attention for exploring connections between flamenco heritage and contemporary influences.

Location: Roulette, 509 Atlantic Avenue at 3rd Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn, New York.

Time: 8:00pm

Co-Presenter: Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette in partnership with Flamenco Festival

For more information, go to http://www.robertbrowningassociates.com