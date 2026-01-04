6hunesseq: Ancient Estonian Songs, New Energy

(headline image: 6hunnesseq – photo by Ekvilibrist)

6hunesseq is a four-piece Estonian ensemble focused on traditional folk chorales and older song forms. The group formed in 2021 after its members met at a gathering of Estonian folk music students. Pipe organist Kaisa Kuslapuu has described being struck by the voices of two singers at that event, which helped set the project in motion.

Their recording Ma Olen Maa Peal V66ras (As A Guest On Earth I Wander) focuses on folk chorales and also features Runo-style material. Singer Marion Selgall shared that Runo songs are associated with ancient origins and are often characterized by mythical themes and meditative melodic lines.

The instruments used include pipe organ, horsehair harp, talharpa, and violin. The ensemble’s repertoire for the album drew on melodies and lyrics encountered while exploring Estonian-Swedish settlement areas, where the talharpa has longstanding roots.

6hunesseq developed this work as part of Estonia’s musical heritage and its capacity to support cultural pride and solidarity. Their performances and recordings aim to reconnect listeners with traditional Estonian repertoire through historically informed material and distinctive sounds.

Musicians: Marion Selgall on vocals, tambourine; Greta Liisa Grünberg on vocals, talharpa, self-made frame drum; Maria Mänd on violin, talharpa, vocals; and Kaisa Kuslapuu (pipe organ).

Discography:

Ma Olen Maa Peal V66ras (Nordic Notes, 2024)