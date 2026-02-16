Amy Henderson & Ewan MacPherson Search for Trad Gold

“Searching for Gold” is the title track from accordionist Amy Henderson and multi-instrumentalist Ewan MacPherson’s EP. The duo plays contemporary folk music deeply grounded in Scottish traditional music.

Amy Henderson is a gifted Scottish folk musician recognized for her virtuosic accordion and moving

vocals. Trained at Plockton and Newcastle, her music is intensely rooted in her Culburnie heritage.

Recognized for her profound sincerity and charming interpretations of traditional music, Amy also

contributes to community projects like Talaidhean Ur. Her debut album was Soul for a Compass

(2017).

Ewan MacPherson is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer educated at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA). He toured widely for over thirteen years with innovative Scottish band Shooglenifty and co-founded the alt-folk trio Salt House and the innovative “Nu-Nordic” quartet Fribo. He is currently focused on his solo project, Hushman. Ewan collaborates with leading folk artists worldwide and continues to push creative boundaries.