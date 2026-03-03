Aoife Ní Bhriain & Cormac McCarthy Back to Irish Roots

Aoife Ní Bhriain & Cormac McCarthy – Cosán Casta (self-released, 2025)

Cosán Casta is an exquisite work that reimagines Irish traditional music through masterfully crafted original compositions, precious reinterpretations of archival tunes, and an inventive, unique alchemy of western classical and jazz influences. The album celebrates the music Aoife Ní Bhriain and Cormac McCarthy grew up with. The album title, Cosán Casta, derives from the Irish words for “twisted path.”

Both musicians left Ireland to continue their music studies, develop and explore their practice within the worlds of jazz and western classical genres, “it became apparent very quickly that the musical accent of our own traditional music was one that cannot be disguised or gotten rid of easily,” said the duo. “This accent defines how we approach music of all genres but also how we express the truest version of ourselves.”

Ní Bhriain and McCarthy added: “the stories of who we are and where we come from but also the story of the journey our music has taken us on throughout our careers. The paths we have taken have been no means straightforward and the twists and turns on our musical journeys have always directed us back home – to where the music started.”

‘Is fada an bóthar nach bhfuil casadh ann.’

‘It’s a long road that has no turning.’

The single “A Mháire” is a memorable slow air based on “A Mháire, ’s a Mhuirnín,” collected by the Joyce brothers in 1844 from a blind piper named O’Hannigan in Mitchelstown, County Cork, just a year before Ireland and its people were devastated by the Great Famine.

“This tune carries a weight of history,” explain Ní Bhriain and McCarthy. “It’s a remnant of a people, a culture, songs, stories, and a way of life on the brink of devastation. In that sense, it is a startling similarity to what we are watching happen in the world today.”

”Considering what was happening in Ireland at that time and how much music was being collected for us to play and treasure today truly reflects the power that music held for the Irish people. When they left Ireland they took it with them – as we did when we moved abroad to study music.”

Musicians: Aoife Ní Bhriain on violin; and Cormac McCarthy on piano.

Recorded at St Peter’s Church Drogheda 25 – 27 February 2025.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Ben Rawlins.

Produced by Aoife Ní Bhriain & Cormac McCarthy

Cover Art: Ciara Walton & Dan Abbot.

Track list

Cailleach 3:14 Coﬀee Club 6:42 Cosán 0:55 A Mháire 5:59 Butterfly 2:31 Cosán Casta 2:55 Gallagher’s Frolics 5:37 Crowley’s 4:17 Ducko 4:40 Planxty 4:47 Casta 1:20 Salamanca 4:48

Buy Cosán Casta.