40 Years Of Luar Na Lubre: The “Lubre: 40 Aniversario” Tour in 2026

Luar Na Lubre will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 with a special tour titled Lubre: 40 Aniversario. Founded in A Coruña, northwestern Spain, the Galician Celtic folk group continues under the leadership of Bieito Romero.
The group also received the 2025 Castelao Prize, a major cultural honor in Galicia, in recognition of its career, its commitment to the Galician language and identity, and its international promotion of regional musical heritage.
The 2026 tour will visit major cities in Spain as well as international stops. Luar Na Lubre will revisit key songs from the catalog, including O Son do Ar, alongside new material created for the anniversary shows. The live format will highlight signature elements such as bagpipes, violin, and layered vocals.
Confirmed Dates
February 20 — Salamanca
February 23 — Madrid
March 5 — Montevideo, Uruguay
March 7 — Santiago, Chile
March 12 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 13 — Rosario, Argentina
March 14 — Córdoba, Argentina
March 20 — La Palma
March 28 — Ourense
April 4 — Trujillo
April 11 — Barcelona
May 22 — Almería