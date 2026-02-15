40 Years Of Luar Na Lubre: The “Lubre: 40 Aniversario” Tour in 2026

Luar Na Lubre will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 with a special tour titled Lubre: 40 Aniversario. Founded in A Coruña, northwestern Spain, the Galician Celtic folk group continues under the leadership of Bieito Romero.

The group also received the 2025 Castelao Prize, a major cultural honor in Galicia, in recognition of its career, its commitment to the Galician language and identity, and its international promotion of regional musical heritage.

The 2026 tour will visit major cities in Spain as well as international stops. Luar Na Lubre will revisit key songs from the catalog, including O Son do Ar, alongside new material created for the anniversary shows. The live format will highlight signature elements such as bagpipes, violin, and layered vocals.

Confirmed Dates

February 20 — Salamanca

February 23 — Madrid

March 5 — Montevideo, Uruguay

March 7 — Santiago, Chile

March 12 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 13 — Rosario, Argentina

March 14 — Córdoba, Argentina

March 20 — La Palma

March 28 — Ourense

April 4 — Trujillo

April 11 — Barcelona

May 22 — Almería