Rahim AlHaj and Sahba Motallebi

Two masters of Middle Eastern string music, Iranian tar master Sahba Motallebi and Iraqi ud virtuoso Rahim AlHaj are set to on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan, New York City. The concert is presented by the World Music Institute.

More about Sahba Motallebi and Rahim AlHaj

Concert details at at World Music Institute