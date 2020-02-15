Artist Profiles

Artist Profiles: The Gloaming

The Gloaming – Photo by Rich Gilligan

Dublin-based The Gloaming is a five-piece ensemble featuring some of the globe’s finest Celtic musicians, including singer Iarla Ó Lionáird, fiddle maestro Martin Hayes, hardanger fiddle virtuoso Caoimhin Ó Raghallaigh, guitarist Dennis Cahill, and New York-based pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett, also kkown as Doveman, best known for his work with The National, Grizzly Bear, and Nico Muhly.

The Gloaming’s self-titled 2014 debut album and subsequent recordings received widespread acclaim.

Discography:

The Gloaming (Real World Records, 2014)
2 (Real World Records, 2016)
Live at the NCH (Real World Records, 2018)

Author: Angel Romero

Angel Romero y Ruiz has been writing about world music music for many years. He founded the websites worldmusiccentral.org and musicasdelmundo.com. Angel is also co-founder of the Transglobal World Music Chart. Angel has also produced and remastered world music studio albums and compilations for labels such as Alula Records, Ellipsis Arts, and Music of the World.
