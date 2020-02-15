The Gloaming – Photo by Rich Gilligan

Dublin-based The Gloaming is a five-piece ensemble featuring some of the globe’s finest Celtic musicians, including singer Iarla Ó Lionáird, fiddle maestro Martin Hayes, hardanger fiddle virtuoso Caoimhin Ó Raghallaigh, guitarist Dennis Cahill, and New York-based pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett, also kkown as Doveman, best known for his work with The National, Grizzly Bear, and Nico Muhly.

The Gloaming’s self-titled 2014 debut album and subsequent recordings received widespread acclaim.

Discography:

The Gloaming (Real World Records, 2014)

2 (Real World Records, 2016)

Live at the NCH (Real World Records, 2018) Artist Profiles: The Gloaming