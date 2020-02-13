World Music Summit WOMEX Announces 2020 Jury and Club Curator

WOMEX 2020 Jury

World Music Expo, WOMEX, producers Piranha Arts today announced the official jury, also known as the 7 Samurai. Jointly, they will be selecting the official Program for the 26th edition of WOMEX. The event will take place October 21 – 25, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.

After all the proposals have been submitted, the 7 Samurai will select the official showcase and conference selection.

The Showcase jury includes:

Balázs Weyer (Hungary), director of programming, Hangvető

Harun Izer (Turkey), director, Istanbul Jazz festival

Jordana Leigh (USA), director, David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Marco Perales (Spain), co-founder, CityZen Music

Sarah Coxson (UK), lead booking agent and artistic adviser at Alan Bearman Music, former deputy/reviews editor at fRoots magazine

The Conference jury:

Silja Fischer (Germany/France), secretary-general, International Music Council

Daniel Nogueira (Brazil), musician and project coordinator, Brasil Música e Artes

Club Summit Curator

On-board for the second consecutive year, Emily Dust, the celebrated DJ, promoter and broadcaster, will once more curate the WOMEX Club Summit.

