World Music Summit WOMEX Announces 2020 Jury and Club Curator

World Music Expo, WOMEX, producers Piranha Arts today announced the official jury, also known as the 7 Samurai. Jointly, they will be selecting the official Program for the 26th edition of WOMEX. The event will take place October 21 – 25, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.
After all the proposals have been submitted, the 7 Samurai will select the official showcase and conference selection.
The Showcase jury includes:
Balázs Weyer (Hungary), director of programming, Hangvető
Harun Izer (Turkey), director, Istanbul Jazz festival
Jordana Leigh (USA), director, David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
Marco Perales (Spain), co-founder, CityZen Music
Sarah Coxson (UK), lead booking agent and artistic adviser at Alan Bearman Music, former deputy/reviews editor at fRoots magazine
The Conference jury:
Silja Fischer (Germany/France), secretary-general, International Music Council
Daniel Nogueira (Brazil), musician and project coordinator, Brasil Música e Artes
Club Summit Curator
On-board for the second consecutive year, Emily Dust, the celebrated DJ, promoter and broadcaster, will once more curate the WOMEX Club Summit.
More about WOMEX