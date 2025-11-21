Yilian stands confidently against a green-to-yellow backdrop, styled in a bright green top, magenta bikini bottom, and matching platform heels. Pastel lettering spells out Vitamina Y, with the large final “Y” shifting from pink to purple.
Yilian Cañizares Drops Joy-Fueled Mozambique Tribute “Maputo”

World Music Central News Room November 21, 2025 No Comments

Cuban-Swiss violinist, singer, and composer Yilian Cañizares released her new single “Maputo” on November 18. The track pays tribute to Mozambique, the home country of her longtime collaborator Childo Tomas, and features lyrics in Ronga that highlight the resilience and joy of African communities.

“Maputo” appears on Cañizares’s forthcoming album Vitamina Y, described as a love letter to the people who have supported her life and career. Framed as a reflection on love, mutual support, and the connections that sustain everyday life, the project underlines how community can provide strength through hardship.

Cañizares says she hopes Vitamina Y will offer listeners the energy to start again, overcome difficulties, and “blossom” with a much-needed dose of musical vitamin. “I want this music to give people energy to start again, to overcome difficulties, to blossom,” Yilian reflects. “We all need that dose of vitamin sometimes.”

