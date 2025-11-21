Yilian Cañizares Drops Joy-Fueled Mozambique Tribute “Maputo”

Cuban-Swiss violinist, singer, and composer Yilian Cañizares released her new single “Maputo” on November 18. The track pays tribute to Mozambique, the home country of her longtime collaborator Childo Tomas, and features lyrics in Ronga that highlight the resilience and joy of African communities.

“Maputo” appears on Cañizares’s forthcoming album Vitamina Y, described as a love letter to the people who have supported her life and career. Framed as a reflection on love, mutual support, and the connections that sustain everyday life, the project underlines how community can provide strength through hardship.

Cañizares says she hopes Vitamina Y will offer listeners the energy to start again, overcome difficulties, and “blossom” with a much-needed dose of musical vitamin. “I want this music to give people energy to start again, to overcome difficulties, to blossom,” Yilian reflects. “We all need that dose of vitamin sometimes.”