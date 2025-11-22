The poster presents a bright design for La Linea 2026, The London Latin Music Festival. A large, ornamental beetle sits at the center, its wings patterned with vivid purples, blues, and golds and a “26” badge on its back. City landmarks and musical notes appear within and around the beetle. Jsguars, tropical plants, and geometric shapes frame the scene, along with two globe-topped pedestals with birds. Text along the bottom announces the festival dates, 22 April to 6 May, at venues across the city.
La Linea 2026: London Latin Festival Puts Women Front And Center

La Linea, billed as London’s biggest and longest-running Latin music festival, will return from 20 April to 6 May 2026 with a 90% female lineup across venues in the capital. Presented by Como No, the 26th edition continues the event’s focus on Latin-Hispanic sounds shaping London’s place in world music.

This year’s program features a 90% female lineup, underlining the festival’s long-term commitment to women in Latin music and its role as a platform for new ideas in the genre. Festival director Elena Beltrami said the event remains about “connection – between continents, generations, and sounds” and highlighted the emphasis on women artists and London-based talent reimagining Latin music for the future.

Highlights include Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada, who brings her widely acclaimed album Vendrán Suaves Lluvias to Union Chapel on Wednesday 29 April, following her sold-out EartH Theatre show in 2023. Her appearance follows a Latin Grammy win for Best New Artist in 2022 and an NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Silvana Estrada

Portuguese fado performer Sara Correia opens the festival at the Barbican on Monday 20 April with a new album and show. Mexican rock band Caifanes plays an intimate date at The Garage on Tuesday 28 April. Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zé Ibarra, known from Latin Grammy-winning group Bala Desejo, makes his UK debut at the Jazz Café on Wednesday 6 May.

Sara-Correia – Photo by João Portugal

Spanish artist Lia Kali follows her sold-out London debut at Hootananny Brixton with a Village Underground show on Thursday 23 April, presenting material from her 2025 release Kaelis. Latinas of London, led by UK-based artist Desta French, returns to the Jazz Café on Saturday 2 May to spotlight the city’s Latina community. On the same stage, pianist, and bandleader Eliane Correa presents Las Salseras – A Tribute to Celia Cruz, a one-night centenary homage featuring an all-female salsa band drawn from across Latin America and the UK.

Argentine nu cumbia singer-songwriter La Yegros brings material from her 2024 album Haz to The Fox and Firkin in Lewisham on Friday 24 April. That date also sees Peruvian artist Renata Flores play her first London show at the Jazz Café, combining trap, pop, Andean styles and lyrics in Quechua, with new music due in March. Spanish vocalist Maria Arnal presents Ama, an avant-pop project, at the Jazz Café on Friday 1 May, joined by fellow Spanish singer Queralt Lahoz, who performs songs from her album 9:30 PM, which mixes flamenco, bolero, hip-hop and R&B.

Further acts will be announced in early 2026. Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday 19 November 2025 via the festival website.

La Linea 2026:

Sara Correia 
Monday 20th April 2026 
Barbican
https://comono.co.uk/artists/sara-correia/

Lia Kali
Thursday 23rd April 2026 
Village Underground https://comono.co.uk/artists/lia-kali/

Renata Flores
Friday 24th April 2026
Jazz Cafe 

La Yegros
Friday 24th April 2026 
Fox and Firkin 
https://comono.co.uk/artists/la-yegros/

Eliane Correa presents Las Salseras – A Tribute to Celia Cruz
Saturday 25th April 2026 
Jazz Cafe 
https://comono.co.uk/artists/eliane-correa-presents/

Caifanes 
Tuesday 28th April 2026 
The Garagehttps://comono.co.uk/artists/caifanes/

Silvana Estrada 
Wednesday 29th April 2026 
Union Chapel 

Queralt Lahoz + Maria Arnal
Friday 1st May 2026
Jazz Cafe 
https://comono.co.uk/artists/maria-arnal-queralt-lahoz/

Desta French presents: Latinas of London
Saturday 2nd May 2026
Jazz Cafe 

Zé Ibarra
Wednesday 6th May 2026 
Jazz Cafe 
https://comono.co.uk/artists/ze-ibarra/

