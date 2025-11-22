La Linea 2026: London Latin Festival Puts Women Front And Center

La Linea, billed as London’s biggest and longest-running Latin music festival, will return from 20 April to 6 May 2026 with a 90% female lineup across venues in the capital. Presented by Como No, the 26th edition continues the event’s focus on Latin-Hispanic sounds shaping London’s place in world music.

This year’s program features a 90% female lineup, underlining the festival’s long-term commitment to women in Latin music and its role as a platform for new ideas in the genre. Festival director Elena Beltrami said the event remains about “connection – between continents, generations, and sounds” and highlighted the emphasis on women artists and London-based talent reimagining Latin music for the future.

Highlights include Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada, who brings her widely acclaimed album Vendrán Suaves Lluvias to Union Chapel on Wednesday 29 April, following her sold-out EartH Theatre show in 2023. Her appearance follows a Latin Grammy win for Best New Artist in 2022 and an NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Silvana Estrada

Portuguese fado performer Sara Correia opens the festival at the Barbican on Monday 20 April with a new album and show. Mexican rock band Caifanes plays an intimate date at The Garage on Tuesday 28 April. Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zé Ibarra, known from Latin Grammy-winning group Bala Desejo, makes his UK debut at the Jazz Café on Wednesday 6 May.

Sara-Correia – Photo by João Portugal

Spanish artist Lia Kali follows her sold-out London debut at Hootananny Brixton with a Village Underground show on Thursday 23 April, presenting material from her 2025 release Kaelis. Latinas of London, led by UK-based artist Desta French, returns to the Jazz Café on Saturday 2 May to spotlight the city’s Latina community. On the same stage, pianist, and bandleader Eliane Correa presents Las Salseras – A Tribute to Celia Cruz, a one-night centenary homage featuring an all-female salsa band drawn from across Latin America and the UK.

Argentine nu cumbia singer-songwriter La Yegros brings material from her 2024 album Haz to The Fox and Firkin in Lewisham on Friday 24 April. That date also sees Peruvian artist Renata Flores play her first London show at the Jazz Café, combining trap, pop, Andean styles and lyrics in Quechua, with new music due in March. Spanish vocalist Maria Arnal presents Ama, an avant-pop project, at the Jazz Café on Friday 1 May, joined by fellow Spanish singer Queralt Lahoz, who performs songs from her album 9:30 PM, which mixes flamenco, bolero, hip-hop and R&B.

Further acts will be announced in early 2026. Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday 19 November 2025 via the festival website.

La Linea 2026:

Sara Correia

Monday 20th April 2026

Barbican

https://comono.co.uk/artists/sara-correia/



Lia Kali

Thursday 23rd April 2026

Village Underground https://comono.co.uk/artists/lia-kali/



Renata Flores

Friday 24th April 2026

Jazz Cafe



La Yegros

Friday 24th April 2026

Fox and Firkin

https://comono.co.uk/artists/la-yegros/



Eliane Correa presents Las Salseras – A Tribute to Celia Cruz

Saturday 25th April 2026

Jazz Cafe

https://comono.co.uk/artists/eliane-correa-presents/



Caifanes

Tuesday 28th April 2026

The Garagehttps://comono.co.uk/artists/caifanes/



Silvana Estrada

Wednesday 29th April 2026

Union Chapel



Queralt Lahoz + Maria Arnal

Friday 1st May 2026

Jazz Cafe

https://comono.co.uk/artists/maria-arnal-queralt-lahoz/



Desta French presents: Latinas of London

Saturday 2nd May 2026

Jazz Cafe



Zé Ibarra

Wednesday 6th May 2026

Jazz Cafe

https://comono.co.uk/artists/ze-ibarra/