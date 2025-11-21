Spain’s Influential Flamenco Contest Crowns New Stars

(headline image: Sara Denez, accompanied by José Tomás during the final)

The National Flamenco Art Contest of Córdoba (CNAF) has announced the winners of its 24th edition at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba, naming new champions in cante (song), baile (dance), guitar and the new Prize for Flamenco Instrumentalists.

The jury, represented by singer and spokesperson David Pino, director of the Flamencology Chair at the University of Córdoba, delivered its decision after the final performances in the Prize Option Phase.

In the guitar category, the winner is Ángel Flores, accompanied on vocals by Matías López “El Mati.”

Ángel Flores

Ángel Flores and Matías López “El Mati.”



In the cante category, the prize goes to Sara Jiménez Valverde, known artistically as Sara Denez, accompanied on guitar by José Tomás.

Sara Denez and José Tomás

The baile award goes to Cristina Soler Valero, “Cristina Soler,” who performed with guitarist Juan Campallo, singer Jonathan Reyes and palmas by Roberto Jaén.

Cristina Soler

The new Prize for Flamenco Instrumentalists recognizes electric bassist Juan Fernando Pérez Feria, “Juanfe Pérez,” who performed with percussionist Kike Terrón, the voice of Alicia Morales and palmas by Alberto Rodríguez Parraguilla and Richard Gutiérrez.

Juanfe Pérez

Juanfe Pérez with Alicia Morales, Alberto Rodríguez Parraguilla and Richard Gutiérrez

Pino highlighted on behalf of the jury both the artistic level of this year’s contestants and the role of Córdoba in promoting emerging flamenco talents across Spain.

The winners will perform on 22 November at the Gran Teatro de Córdoba during the Awards Gala, hosted by journalist Juan Luis Cano. Tickets are available at teatrocordoba.es, at the Córdoba Theaters box offices during regular hours, and through the IMAE – Teatros de Córdoba app for iOS and Android.