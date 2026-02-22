Willie Colón Dead at 75: Salsa Pioneer, Activist, Fania Records Star

Willie Colón died February 21, 2026. He was 75. Born William Anthony Colón Román on April 28, 1950, in the South Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, Colón rose from teenage bandleader to a defining figure in New York’s Fania Records era. He built his early reputation on trombone, then expanded his work as a singer, songwriter, arranger, producer, and occasional actor.

Colón signed with Fania at 15 and recorded his first album at 17. A key early partnership with Héctor Lavoe helped set a template for the label’s hard-edged, streetwise presentation, including inventive cover artwork.

His recordings featured salsa combined with elements of jazz and rock, and his collaborations included Celia Cruz, Ismael Miranda, Soledad Bravo, and Rubén Blades. His 1971 holiday album Asalto Navideño became a landmark release, and Siembra with Blades was a best-selling title within its genre.

Beyond music, Colón maintained a long record of civic and political involvement, including work with HIV/AIDS advocacy and New York City public service roles tied to the Dinkins and Bloomberg administrations.

Honors over his career included a Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame and the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, and recognition from the International Trombone Association.

Fania Records released the following statement: “Today we bow our heads as the world mourns the loss one of the greatest artists of our time—the incomparable Willie Colón: legendary trombonist, visionary composer, master arranger, emotive singer, bold producer, fearless director, and tireless innovator.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of an icon whose sound transcended the dance floor and defined an era. A pillar of Fania Records, Willie helped bring Latin music from the streets of New York to audiences around the world. His music declared identity, pride, resistance, and joy. His music was not just heard; it was lived.”

Bruce McIntosh, VP, Latin of Catalog, Craft Recordings, reflected on Willie’s enduring effect: “Willie was much more than an iconic artist; he was a true visionary that forged a new genre of Latin music that we all love today called Salsa. His legacy is etched into the very soul of Latin culture. He will forever be ‘El Maestro.’”

Read more about Willie Colón.