Amanda Cook’s New Single “Odd One Out”

Bluegrass artist Amanda Cook has released a new single, “Odd One Out,” a song that focuses on the feeling of not quite fitting in and the pressure to measure real life against sophisticated public images.

As Amanda Cook explains: “‘Odd One Out’ reminds us that the feeling of not fitting in is universal. No matter how flawless someone appears, every one of us carries doubts, scars, and insecurities we’re afraid to show. This song leans into that shared vulnerability and asks whether blending in is worth the cost. When Heather Mabe sent this demo to me, I was completely bowled over with emotion, the track gave me goosebumps from the very first listen. Heather is one of my favorite artists, and getting the chance to record a song she’s written is truly an honor.”

The single includes Amanda Cook on lead vocals; Carolyne Van Lierop Boone on banjo; Troy Boone on mandolin; Justin Alexander on guitar; George Mason on fiddle; Joshua Faul on bass; and guest Gaven Largent on resophonic guitar.

Amanda Cook – Photo by Jeff Smith,Jeff Smith Photography.

Artwork: Ryan Wallen.