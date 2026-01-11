Vopli Vidopliassova Marks 40 Years With High-Energy Tour

Vopli Vidopliassova begin their 40th anniversary tour this weekend at GlobalFest in New York City. Strong demand led organizers to add a second New York City date on January 12.

The Ukrainian veterans rank among the country’s most recognizable rock acts, known for outspoken anti-war messaging and vigorous concerts. Their latest outing brings the band back to North America after a sold-out 2025 run.

The itinerary now includes several first-time stops, including a debut in Mexico City. A limited 7-inch vinyl release accompanies the tour.

More information is available at rootsandchordsmusic.com/events