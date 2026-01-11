Della Mae Grow Their “Family Tree”

Della Mae has released “Family Tree,” the second single from their upcoming album Magic Accident, due January 23.

Band founder and fiddler Kimber Ludiker leans into a modal Appalachian fiddle style on the track, co-written with Della Mae guitarist Avril Smith and singer-songwriter Becky Warren. Driven by Ludiker’s energetic fiddle and Alison Brown’s banjo, “Family Tree” delivers one of the album’s most bluegrass-focused moments. Its lyrics explore generational trauma, recognizing harmful patterns, confronting them, and working to break the cycle.