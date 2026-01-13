Amy Grant, Sandy Kelly Lead Belfast’s Your Roots Are Showing 2026

Your Roots Are Showing (YRAS), billed as Ireland’s only dedicated folk, roots and traditional music conference, has announced full details for its 2026 edition in Belfast.

The conference runs 14–18 January 2026 at ICC Belfast, with a FOLK iN FUSION kickoff concert on 13 January at Waterfront Hall. Country veteran Sandy Kelly will emcee the opening show, which is headlined by Amy Grant and features Brendan McCreanor, Clare Sands, David Keenan, Dee White, Gerry O’Connor, Jessica Willis Fisher, Jim Lauderdale, Paddy Keenan, Rissi Palmer, Ron Block, Wallis Bird and Wyatt Ellis.

Organizers say this year’s programming responds directly to delegate feedback from the past three editions, expanding education around songwriting, production, musicianship, health and wellness, and the business side of music. This includes booking, distribution, streaming, TV sync, social media, marketing, and PR.

Journalists and industry figures confirmed for the schedule include Will Hermes (Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times), Chris Barilla (People), Cindy Watts (Nashville Lifestyles), Craig Shelburne (The Bluegrass Situation), Leslie Fram (FEMco, formerly CMT), Brian Hill and Matthew Morgan (United Talent Agency) and Ian Saint (NPR, PBS). Organizers highlight direct access to these guests through panels, workshops and one-to-one conversations.

Programming across the week includes Tai Chi with Jim Lauderdale; a gender and power session on the folk revival with Linda Coogan Byrne; Music, Climate & Creative Leadership with Maria Vittoria, Sean McGrath and Clare Sands; a distribution clinic with Symphonic; social media and journalism with Ian Saint; a mandolin workshop with Wyatt Ellis; and a keynote interview with iconic uilleann piper Paddy Keenan.

Subsequent days offer a rebuilding-your-career session with Lanny West, Leslie Fram and Dee White; a Raglan Road at Disney booking workshop with John Cooke; songwriting workshops with Lauderdale, Wallis Bird, Liam Ó Maonlaí, David Keenan and Kenny Sharp; and a music journalism panel moderated by Jackie Martínez Marushka. YRAS also brings back its “GIG FAIR” industry meet-and-greet, a festivals panel, a visa workshop, and an “Ask An Agent” session with United Talent Agency.

Later in the week, Marushka returns with PR and branding, while Katherine DePaul leads a publishing panel and ARTS EKTA curates a connections discussion. Kristian Bush and Brandon Bush present Road Runner Rules, Susan Hamilton (Middle Tennessee State University) covers music business fundamentals, Lisa Schwartz addresses “Breaking Down Silos,” and music supervisor Andrea Von Foerster outlines the film and TV sync process. The schedule also includes a fireside chat with Fiona Bloom and a keynote interview with Amy Grant, moderated by Craig Shelburne.

The final conference days add sessions on Web3, blockchain and AI with Anna Fahey; a fireside chat with Joel Wertman; a Curb Records Q&A; talks on industry leadership and artist development with Allison Shaw; “Storytelling with Liam Ó Maonlaí & David Keenan”; and “Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer.” A Music Trail on 18 January will close the event, with venues and artists to be announced.

Each day from 14 to 18 January, panels, workshops, and keynotes run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by official showcases from 6 p.m. across multiple stages within ICC Belfast. Registration and conference information are available at showingroots.com, with FOLK iN FUSION tickets via Waterfront Hall.

