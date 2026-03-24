Tuuletar Makes Waves With Mother Earth Energy

Tuuletar – Maammo (Nordic Notes, 2026)

Finnish folk vocal group Tuuletar released its third studio album, Maammo (“Mother Earth”), on January 30, 2026. The record continues the ensemble’s a cappella-driven approach and renews collaboration with American a cappella production company Liquid 5th, a partner on the group’s 2016 debut, Tules Maas Vedes Taivaal.

The music ranges from mesmerizing choral pieces to spirited modern songs that weave traditional-style vocals with modern and innovative techniques and dance beats.

Maammo focuss on themes of nature, respecting and honoring cultural heritage, and the connection between the Finnish people and the environment. The band said the album reflects a long-standing coexistence between “primal energy and timelessness” and a responsibility to care for Mother Earth, with an emphasis on bridge-building between diverse communities, biodiversity, and hope.

Tuuletar’s music has appeared in a promotional trailer for Game of Thrones and in Netflix series such as Monarca and The Rain. In Finland, the group has performed at the Presidential Palace, appeared on prime-time television, and worked as soloists with orchestras, choirs, and large-scale concert productions. The band won the 2017 EMMA Award (Finnish Grammy) for Best Ethno Album and received International Breakthrough of the Year at the 2019 Etnogaala.

Formed in 2012, Tuuletar draws from Finno-Ugric and Nordic folk traditions while pairing heritage-based material with contemporary production. The group has toured in more than 30 countries across five continents, and its YouTube videos have surpassed 10 million views. Prior releases include two studio albums, three EPs, and a slate of international collaborations.

After a hiatus that began in spring 2023, Tuuletar returned to international stages in June 2025 with a performance at the World Expo in Osaka during Finland’s national day program. A new live show premiered in February 2026, with international touring planned to follow.

Musicians: Venla Ilona Blom on vocals, beatboxing, percussion; Sini Koskelainen on vocals, vocal effects, percussion; Johanna Kyykoski on vocals, vocal effects, percussion; and Piia Säilynoja on vocals, vocal effects, percussion.

Recording & production: Chris Juengel (Liquid 5th Productions).

Mixing & mastering: Carl Taylor.

Cover art: Christian Pirskanen.

Graphic design: Seidi Guzejev.