Troubadour Blue Dusts Off A “Snow In The Holler” Holiday Sparkler

World Music Central News Room November 27, 2025 No Comments

Neograss band Troubadour Blue has released a new original holiday single, “Snow in the Holler.” The track combines country and Americana with progressive bluegrass. This is the band’s first holiday release.

Co-writer Daniel Kim Ethridge said the song was written with Emily Earle and Lonnie Lee Fowler as a tribute to small-town Tennessee life, inspired by his connection to Pulaski through family. Ethridge previously co-wrote two songs on The SteelDrivers’ Grammy-nominated Outrun in the Best Bluegrass Album category.

The single follows the band’s new EP Heathen, which includes the title track and a stripped-down new version of “Drinkin’s Good (From the Holler)” featuring Ethridge on lead vocal.

Troubadour Blue includes songwriters and vocalists Daniel Kim Ethridge and Brenna Wheeler, joined by Jonny Therrien on dobro, Rico Wallenda on mandolin, and Wheeler on fiddle. Their recent releases have been produced by Grammy winner Tammy Rogers King. Earlier bonus track “Alabama Angel” features Jerry Douglas. The band plans to share additional original holiday songs through the end of 2025, with more new music expected to arrive in 2026.

