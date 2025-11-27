Amy Grant To Kick Off Belfast’s Folk In Fusion 2026

Your Roots Are Showing (YRAS), Ireland’s folk and roots music conference, has named American singer-songwriter Amy Grant as the 2026 headliner for Folk In Fusion. The public concert takes place Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Waterfront Hall in Belfast, with doors at 6:00 PM and music starting at 7:00 PM.

The YRAS conference follows at ICC Belfast from Thursday, January 15, 2026, through Sunday, January 18, 2026, featuring showcases, panels, workshops, and networking for artists and industry attendees.

Grant said she is looking forward to returning to Ireland, headlining the kickoff event, and taking part in the conference community.

The Folk In Fusion lineup also includes Brendan McCreanor, Clare Sands, Crystal Gayle, David Keenan, Dee White, Gerry O’Connor, Jessica Willis Fisher, Jim Lauderdale, Paddy Keenan, Rissi Palmer, Ron Block, Wallis Bird, and Wyatt Ellis.

YRAS will launch a conference app in the coming weeks, powered by Aloompa, with schedules, showcase details, and planning tools for attendees.

Executive Director and Co-Founder Charlene Sloan said the organization aims to create a welcoming, forward-looking concert and conference experience for both emerging artists and international industry guests, and called Grant’s headlining appearance a major highlight for 2026.

Grant’s career spans more than four decades, from gospel roots to mainstream pop success. She has sold over 30 million albums and has exceeded 1 billion streams globally. Her honors include six Grammy Awards, 26 GMA Dove Awards, and recognition from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Music City Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2022, she received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement.

Grant’s recent projects include digital reissues such as Songs From The Loft and an expanded anniversary edition of House Of Love, plus a Christmas collection with Vince Gill titled When I Think Of Christmas.

Now entering its fourth year, YRAS is Ireland’s only dedicated folk, roots, and traditional music conference. The 2026 edition brings five days of programming to Belfast and draws artists, professionals, and fans from more than 20 countries. Additional showcase artists, keynote speakers, workshops, panels, and further Folk In Fusion acts will be announced soon.

Website: showingroots.com