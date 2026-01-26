Tribute to Sabicas Ties Flamenco Festival NY

Gerardo Núñez, Antonio Rey, Álvaro Martinete, and Olga Pericet are set to perform at The Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Flamenco Festival NY, this tribute honors flamenco guitar legend Sabicas, who brought the art form to global prominence and called New York home for decades. Featuring leading figures in flamenco today, the performance pays homage to his legacy as both innovator and mentor, with stirring guitar work and dynamic dance.

Location: The Town Hall, Manhattan

Time: Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8 PM

Tickets: $35 | $45 | $55 | $65 | $95

Co-presented with: Flamenco Festival NY

This concert is part of the World Music Institute’s Flamenco Festival NY Series

For more information go to https://www.worldmusicinstitute.org/

(headline image: Gerardo Núñez – Photo by Ricardo Bustillo)