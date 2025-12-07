Trad Triumphs In Aberdeen At MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2025

The 23rd annual MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards took place at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on December 6. The event honored leading figures in Scottish traditional music before a sell-out crowd. The ceremony highlighted artists, projects, and organizations credited with preserving and developing Scotland’s musical heritage.

First Minister of Scotland Mr John Swinney’s Opening Address at the Trad Awards 2025

Organizers reported tens of thousands of public votes helping to decide 24 award winners, alongside input from a judging panel, drawn from a field of more than 100 nominees. The event followed one week after Gaelic and Scots received official language status in Scotland, and several awards recognized musicians and creatives promoting the country’s indigenous culture and languages.

Album of the Year sponsored by Birnam CD

araon by Sian

Sian win Album of the Year_Trad Awards 2025

Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year sponsored by Traditional Music and Song Association

Ellie Beaton

Club of the Year sponsored by Wills Bros Civil Engineering Ltd.

North East Accordion and Fiddle Club

Community Project of the Year sponsored by Isle of Barra Distillers

The Royal National Mòd

Royal National Mòd are Community Project of the Year at the Trad Awards 2025

Composer of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music

Findlay Napier

Event of the Year sponsored by VisitScotland

BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of Year – 25th Anniversary

Folk Band of the Year sponsored by Threads of Sound

Blazin’ Fiddles

Blazin’ Fiddles win Folk Band of the Year, Trad Awards 2025

Gaelic Singer of the Year, sponsored by The Highland Society of London

Kim Carnie

Industry Person of the Year sponsored by Active Events

Donald Shaw

Live Act of the Year, sponsored by SHURE

Skerryvore

Skerryvore win Live Act of the Year for the fourth time_Trad Awards 2025

Musician of the Year, sponsored by University of the Highlands and Islands

Siobhan Miller

Music Tutor of the Year Award, sponsored by the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland

Innes Watson

Original Work of the Year sponsored by Musicians’ Union

The Great Herdsman of Etiveby RURA

Scottish Dance Band of the Year, sponsored by National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs

The Ceilidh Collective

Scottish Pipe Band of the Year, sponsored by the National Piping Centre

Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band

Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band are Pipe Band of the Year at the Trad Awards 2025

Up-and-Coming Artist of the Year sponsored by The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Dàna

Venue of the Year sponsored by SHURE

Park Bar, Glasgow

Park Bar in Glasgow win Venue of the Year at the Trad Awards 2025

Awards given in recognition of lifetime services to traditional music and culture, selected by an industry panel, include:

Services to Gaelic Award, sponsored by Bòrd na Gàidhlig

Boyd Robertson

Boyd Robertson_Services to Gaelic_Trad Awards 2025

The Hamish Henderson Services to Traditional Music Award

David Francis

The Janet Paisley Services to Scots Language Award, supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland

Gerda Stevenson

New inductees into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, sponsored by Fèisean nan Gàidheal, this year includes former musician-in-residence at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Iain Macdonald, instrumentalist Andrew Rankine, Scots singer Elspeth Cowie, and many more.

The awards also honored figures supporting the traditional music community behind the scenes:

Photographer of the Year: Magnus Graham

Recording Studio of the Year: Wee Studio, Stornoway

Record Producer of the Year: Rory Matheson

Trad Music in the Media: BBC Radio Scotland – Take the Floor

Scots Trad Music Awards organizer Simon Thoumire shared: “The Scottish trad scene continues to raise its game – the creativity and calibre of talent on display is inspiring. The musicians, composers, singers, and arts workers we celebrate represent the beating heart of Scotland’s cultural scene. In the face of AI and streaming, we continue to create. This is who we are – creators with original thoughts, with the power to imagine something from nothing and make it real.

“With the recent recognition of Gaelic and Scots as official languages of Scotland, we are witnessing a cultural renaissance that shows our traditions are not just surviving but thriving. Together, we celebrate that creativity, resilience, and spirit that define us.

“It is always a joy to bring this community together to celebrate the immense contributions made to Scottish cultural life over the last 12 months. We are so grateful to all those who joined us, everyone who voted, our sponsors for believing in the work we do and making it possible, and the city of Aberdeen for welcoming us with open arms.”

Margaret Cameron, MG ALBA Director of Content, stated: “This year’s winners embody everything that makes Scotland’s traditional music so powerful. It’s always a special moment to celebrate the creativity and artistry shaped by the people and places that keep these traditions thriving. As Gaelic and Scots gain greater visibility and confidence across the country, these artists, and organizations are helping that cultural momentum reach even wider audiences. MG ALBA is proud to continue our longstanding sponsorship of the Scots Trad Music Awards and to bring this celebratory night and its outstanding performances to viewers on BBC ALBA.”

Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland, said: “It’s hugely inspiring to see the caliber and creativity of the talent within our outstanding trad music scene.

“Scots trad music is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Scotland. It offers visitors an extra layer of authenticity during their stay in Scotland – something we know is important to them – and remains a thriving, exhilarating experience embraced by Scots of all ages.

“Encouraging visitors to engage with our exciting traditional music scene and the languages of the Scots, is an integral part in our work to promote Scotland as a must-visit destination.”

Catriona Hawksworth, Traditional Arts Officer at Creative Scotland, expressed: “Na Trads is a bastion of Scotland’s traditional music scene and an integral force in the celebration and fostering of our cultural heritage. This year’s awards line-up proves the variety and vibrancy of a thriving community, and recognition of the part it plays in Scottish culture.

“In particular, Innes Watson’s award of Music Tutor of the Year is testament to his dedication to his local community of Skye and Lochalsh, and the Janet Paisley Services to Scots Language Award honors the decades of work Gerda Stevenson has contributed to Scots Leid that has now allowed it to be officially recognized language. These awards and the unwavering commitment of individuals involved across the sector play an important role in these huge milestones for Scotland’s cultural heritage.”

The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards were broadcast live on BBC ALBA and can be watched back on BBC iPlayer or via bbc.co.uk/alba. For more information, visit www.scotstradmusicawards.com.