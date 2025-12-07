Phoenyx Rekindles the Celtic Rock Fire: Keepers of the Flame Returns

Phoenyx – Keepers of the Flame (Prometheus Music, 2025)

Phoenyx was a pioneering Celtic rock band that was well known in the San Francisco Bay Area music scene in 1989. Their original songs (often written by Heather Alexander) told magical stories of Celtic lore. Their sound was rooted in Celtic-leaning folk-rock and blues traditions. Another key element of the band’s sound was electric violins up front, engaging songs and climactic, crowd-pleasing finales.

The band released an epic and widely-praised CD (produced by Larry the O), titled Keepers of the Flame of which rare copies sold for $500 on eBay, when they appeared. And then, Phoenyx disbanded. The album moves smartly from pub high energy to laid back and back again, with the electric violins and Heather Alexander’s vocals as an essential foundation. Keepers of the Flame delivers a spirited mix of Celtic roots, rock drive, and a dash of world music flavor.

“Banish Misfortune / Lark in the Morning” – A stimulating instrumental medley that sets the Irish pulse and stakes out the band’s fiddle-driven energy.

“Stormbringer” – A high energy folk-rock with female vocals and notable fiddling.

“King Of Elfland’s Daughter” – A rousing, whiskey-warm vocal duet that invites a sing-along while the spectacular violin climbs overhead.

“Black Unicorn” – A moody myth piece; hushed, theatrical verses give way to violin–guitar sparring for a dramatic crest.

“Cat and the Fiddle” – A playful blues-rock romp led by a feline-quick violin, with guitar answering in a lighthearted chase.

“Marley O’Reilly” – A clever reggae-meets-Irish mash that swings from sunlit groove to clover-green lilt; extended ensemble breaks showcase violin, mandolin, acoustic guitar, bass, and drums before a gleaming guitar solo.

“Voices of the Sea” – A lighthearted sea-shanty impression colored by echoing vocals and a calm, open arrangement.

“Creature of the Wood” – A forest-shadowed tale that grows from hush to heft, tightening midway as the rhythm section hardens.

“Musical Priest / Butterfly / Swallowtail Jig” – A lively set of reels and jigs with the violin steering quick stops and starts.

“March Of Cambreadth” – A chant-forward march over sturdy guitar, built for massed voices.

“Up In The Loft” – A grit-edged rocker; tougher riffs, bolder vocals, and a long, showy guitar run add arena weight to the folk core.

“Concentration” – A brief drum-and-whisper interlude that funnels momentum toward the finale.

“Yo Ho!” – A six-plus-minute closer built for encores: rhythm guitars, swaggering vocals, snapping “whip” accents, and a wide-open chorus that begs for raised glasses and loud replies.

Musicians: Heather Alexander on lead vocals, guitar, electric violin, mandolin… now reborn as Alexander James Adams; Cat Taylor on electric violin, bodhran, vocals; Mark Ungar on lead vocals, lead guitar, pennywhistle; Larry the O on acoustic and electronic percussion, vocals, and producer/engineer of Keepers of the Flame; and John Land on bass, flute, vocals.

Beyond all the songs of the original, this new edition features a 24-page color photo book, with never-before-shared, professionally retouched band photos.

