Rabab Meets Trumpet: Sangat Intertwines Sikh & Sufi Lines

Sangat – Sangat (2025)

Afghan American rabab virtuoso Qais Essar and Sikh American trumpet player-singer Sonny Singh released their joint debut album Sangat recently. The nine-track set pairs the Afghan rabab’s ancient, timeless sound with engaging trumpet lines and vocals in Punjabi and Farsi, drawing on Sikh and Sufi poetry.

The artists frame Sangat as both musical dialogue and social statement. “Sangat is a term Sikhs use to refer to beloved community,” Singh said, noting its meaning extends beyond a gurdwara congregation. Essar added that the project aims to inspire solidarity amid rising attacks on marginalized communities.

The album includes striking contemporary renditions of Sikh and Sufi compositions, Indian classical ideas, and instrumental exchanges between rabab and trumpet, an uncommon pairing. Tracks include “Vich Sangat,” based on a poem by Guru Ram Das; “Khabaram Raseeda Imshab,” a neo-soul composition in 7/8 inspired by Afghan folk rhythm and a ghazal by Amir Khusrau; “Lal Meri Pat,” featuring dilruba by Sandeep Singh; and “Kajawe Wo Shahlaila Ro Ro,” an Attan-rooted instrumental driven by dhol.

The duo highlights the long tradition of Muslim rabab players in Sikh devotional settings, dating to Guru Nanak’s travels with Bhai Mardana. A five-minute mini-documentary about Sangat, directed by Shruti Parekh, was announced for August 25, 2025.

Live performances began in June 2025 with shows in the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC, and New York City.

Essar’s career includes appearances at Newport Folk Festival, SXSW, the Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House, as well as contributions to two Oscar-nominated films. Singh, an original member of Red Baraat, released his solo debut Chardi Kala in 2022 and followed with Sage Warrior in 2024; his performances have included the Brooklyn Museum, Lincoln Center, Lotus World Music Festival, and the White House.