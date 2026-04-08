The Klezmatics Face The Music With We Were Made For These Times

The Klezmatics have announced “We Were Made For These Times,” the title track from their forthcoming album We Were Made For These Times (April 30 release date).

The release arrives ahead of the group’s first album in nearly a decade. The project centers on immigration, exile, and solidarity, and reflects an extended writing period since the band’s last release.

In addition, the repertoire includes Klezmatics interpretations of songs and texts by Holly Near, Angela Gabriels, and Chaim Zhitlovsky. The album also features a klezmer version of Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee.”