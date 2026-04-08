A protest-style illustration shows three raised hands against a beige background: a black clenched fist on the left, a red hand in the center pointing upward, and a black open palm on the right with an eye symbol. Along the bottom, blocky lettering reads We Were Made For These Times by The Klezmatics.
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The Klezmatics Face The Music With We Were Made For These Times

World Music Central News Room April 8, 2026 No Comments

The Klezmatics have announced “We Were Made For These Times,” the title track from their forthcoming album We Were Made For These Times (April 30 release date).

The release arrives ahead of the group’s first album in nearly a decade. The project centers on immigration, exile, and solidarity, and reflects an extended writing period since the band’s last release.

In addition, the repertoire includes Klezmatics interpretations of songs and texts by Holly Near, Angela Gabriels, and Chaim Zhitlovsky. The album also features a klezmer version of Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee.”

Author: World Music Central News Room

World music news from the editors at World Music Central
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