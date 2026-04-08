Spanish Harlem Orchestra Joins Dudamel And New York Philharmonic For Anniversary Concerts

Spanish Harlem Orchestra will celebrate its 25th anniversary with four concerts alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic from May 6 to May 9, 2026.

The program includes a list of twelve selections that bandleader Oscar Hernández shared with Dudamel and his team. It features signature works from the orchestra’s catalog, including “Llegó La Banda,” “La Música Latina,” “Danzón for My Father,” and “Mambo 2021,” along with other pieces that reflect the group’s musical range and development over the past 25 years.

In a statement, Hernández described the concerts as both significant and demanding, citing the opportunity to unite Spanish Harlem Orchestra’s organic sound with the scale of a full symphony orchestra. He also framed the engagement as a way to honor the history and legacy of Latin music through a prominent cross-genre presentation.

Oscar Hernández shared: “What better way to welcome Gustavo Dudamel to New York than by uniting him with one of the city’s own musical ambassadors—Spanish Harlem Orchestra—celebrating the vibrant spirit of Latin and jazz traditions together on one stage.”

May 6th, 7th & 8th at Wu Tai Theatre David Geffen Hall

https://www.nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2526/dudamel-and-the-spanish-harlem-orchestra

May 9th at The United Palace Theatre

https://www.nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2526/united-palace