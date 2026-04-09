Spain On Stage Connects Spanish Roots Music With Europe

From April 20 to 22, 2026, El Puerto de Santa María and Cádiz will host Spain On Stage, a professional event that aims to connect Spanish roots music with European industry figures.

Organized by Monkey Week SON Estrella Galicia and backed by Spain’s Ministry of Culture through the EU-funded NextGenerationEU plan, the program will bring together promoters, programmers, bookers, and music supervisors for three days of networking, B2B meetings, and knowledge exchange. The Fundación SGAE supports key activities.

Thirteen artists, including Amaia Miranda, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, and Rocío Márquez, will perform for around 40 invited European delegates. Concerts are free with accreditation via dice.fm, while Spanish professionals attend by invitation.

The program also features a flamenco workshop led by Márquez, focused on the genre’s structure and evolution, alongside a professional simulation exercise in live and recorded music. In parallel, Antropoloops will present a workshop on remixing Spanish musical traditions.

Events take place across venues in both cities, including Gran Teatro Falla and Castillo de San Marcos, reinforcing efforts to expand the international reach of Spanish music.