Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials Return With Slideways

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator Records, 2026)

Slideways, the grand new album from Chicago blues band Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials features 13 tracks that range from high-energy slide-guitar workouts to slower, mournful blues.

The album includes upbeat cuts such as “One Foot On The Brake, One On The Gas” and “The Flirt In The Car Wash Skirt,” alongside deeper blues material like “Homeless Blues” and “What Kind Of World Is This?” “Homeless Blues” is the only track on the album without a writing or co-writing credit for Williams.

Keyboardist Ben Levin appears on eight songs, contributing a 1950s Chicago blues feel. The band also cites the influence of slide-guitar figure J.B. Hutto, Williams and Young’s uncle, known for a direct, unpolished approach to the style.

Ed Williams – Photo by Jean-Michel Philippe

The lineup includes Lil’ Ed Williams (vocals, slide guitar), James “Pookie” Young (guitar), Michael Garrett (bass), and Kelly Littleton (drums). Williams and Young, half-brothers, began playing together as children on Chicago’s West Side. Garrett and Littleton, both Detroit natives, joined the group in 1988.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Photo by Paul Natkin

Produced by Bruce Iglauer and Ed Williams.

Recorded and mixed by Brian Leach at Joyride Studios, Chicago, IL.

Mastered by Collin Jordan and Bruce Iglauer at The Boiler Room, Chicago, IL.

Photos by Paul Natkin, Photo Reserve.

Design by Kevin Niemiec.

Buy Slideways.