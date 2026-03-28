Liza Lo’s “Birdsong,” a Gentle Indie-Folk Song About Friendship and Romance

(headline image: Liza Lo by Kayla Raquel)

British indie-folk artist Liza Lo has released “Birdsong,” a standalone single. The new track was recorded direct to tape with three microphones. It also features fiddle and double bass.

Speaking on the single, she shared, Birdsong is “a gentle early morning reminder for the lightness and ease in life. A song about friendship and romance. Life can get overwhelming, and the simple things are easily forgotten and overlooked. First morning coffees, meeting someone new, real connection, holding hands, song of birds in the garden, sunlight on your face after a long period of rain and gray. Birdsong is written to remember the beauty in the smallest of things life gives us.”

Lo’s debut album, Familiar, was released on Gearbox Records in early 2025.